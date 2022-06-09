A portrait of Kate Middleton is heading to a place special to her and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge is returning to her old university...in portrait form. One of the photographic portraits released to mark Kate’s milestone 40th birthday earlier this year is set to arrive on Sunday, June 12, at the University of St. Andrews, which is where the royal met her future husband Prince William.

The stunning image, taken by Paolo Roversi, will be displayed at the university’s Wardlaw Museum. “We love it when former students visit us, so we’re thrilled to welcome Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - in portrait form - to the Wardlaw Museum,” the museum tweeted on Thursday.

Three portraits were released for the Duchess’ birthday back in January. The one heading to St. Andrews, where Kate graduated from in 2005, shows the royal mom of three in a glamorous red Alexander McQueen gown. The portrait will be on display from June 12 until September 30.

The image is on loan as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Coming Home” initiative, which sees portraits of well-known individuals sent to locations that they are closely associated with. According to the National Portrait Gallery, the locations for Kate’s three portraits were selected in consultation with the Duchess, “who has a special affinity to each.”

©The Middleton Family/WireImage



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while studying at the University of St. Andrews

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said (via the University of St. Andrews): “The Duchess of Cambridge has been a very committed Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, reflecting a great interest in photography and portraiture. As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi’s wonderful portraits, taking each to a place of resonance across the United Kingdom for Her Royal Highness as part of our Coming Home project.”

Photographer Paolo Roversi previously said (via HELLO!) that taking Kate’s portrait “was a true honour for me, and a moment of pure joy. I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.”

Paolo added, “It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”