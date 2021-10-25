Princess Beatrice’s husband shares photos from family trip

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did a little sightseeing in Athens while in town for Prince Philippos of Greece and Nina Nastassja Flohr’s religious wedding ceremony. The dad of two took to his personal Instagram on Sunday to share photos from his Greek holiday, including one of him and a young boy.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the boy in the first snapshot is Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf. Edo shares his son, nicknamed Wolfie, with his ex Dara Huang. Alongside the post, the designer penned: “The Acropolis of Athens and the magnificent Parthenon #athens #acropolis #parthenon.”

Edo and Beatrice attended the religious wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina—who were married in an intimate civil ceremony last December—on Saturday, Oct. 23﻿. Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance for the royal-studded wedding at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Edo attended the royal wedding in Athens on Oct. 23

For the nuptials, Beatrice, who gave birth to her first child last month, recycled a long-sleeve Gucci gown, which she wore to the Global Gift Gala back in 2018. It’s unclear if Edo and Beatrice traveled to Greece with their newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sept. 18 and officially announced her name on Oct. 1 with a picture of Sienna’s footprints. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, the proud dad of two wrote, “Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.”

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie,” he added. “These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖.”