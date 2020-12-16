Princess Diana’s godson Prince Philippos secretly marries Nina Flohr in winter wonderland

King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s son Prince Philippos secretly married his fiancée Nina Flohr last weekend. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Dec. 12, in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The bride took to her personal Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photo from the intimate civil ceremony. “Just married (civilly),” she simply captioned the romantic winter snapshot. Nina’s new sisters-in-law sweetly reacted to the post with Crown Princess Marie-Chantal commenting: “Best couple ♥️♥️ ,” while Princess Tatiana of Greece wrote: “Soulmates 🌟💫🌟.”

Due to the pandemic, only two guests attended the wedding: Nina’s father Thomas Flohr and Prince Philippo’s father, King Constantine. Following the couple’s nuptials, the Private Office of King Constantine released a statement saying: “The private ceremony of the civil marriage of Prince Philip with Nina-Nastassja Flohr took place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11am at St. Moritz. Witnesses at the ceremony were King Constantine and Mr. Thomas Flohr, observing all the health instructions of the Swiss state. The immediate family congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. More details about the upcoming religious wedding will be given in due course.”

©Marvin Zilm



Nina wore a skirt suit and hair bow for the intimate ceremony

Rather than a gown, Nina opted for a white two-piece tweed skirt suit, which she accessorized with a white hair bow and satin Valentino slingback heels, for her big day. Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s 34-year-old godson looked sharp in a suit and blue tie.

©Marvin Zilm



The Greek Prince is the youngest of King Constantine’s children

The newlyweds’ engagement was announced back in September. Queen Sofia of Spain’s nephew proposed to Nina over the summer on the Greek island of Ithaca. Sharing engagement photos, which were taken by Philippo’s older brother Prince Nikolaos, Nina wrote: “My dearest Philippos. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and forever. You make us happier, better and stronger. I cannot wait to spend the rest our lives together.”

©Marvin Zilm



The secret royal wedding took place in snowy St. Moritz

Philippos is the youngest of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie’s children. The royals are also parents to Princess Alexia, 55, Crown Prince Pavlos, 53, Prince Nikolaos, 51, and Princess Theodora, 37.

