Cue the royal wedding bells! King and Queen announce youngest child’s engagement

Royal wedding bells are ringing! King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece announced on Tuesday that their son Prince Philippos is engaged to Nina Flohr. A statement from the King’s office read: “Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr.”

©Prince Nikolaos



Prince Philippos is engaged to Nina Flohr

Queen Sofia of Spain’s nephew proposed to Nina earlier this summer on the Greek island of Ithaca. The groom’s older brother Prince Nikolaos stepped behind the camera to capture the couple’s gorgeous engagement photos. Philippos was pictured sweetly wrapping his arms around his future wife as they sat together on a rock overlooking the sea in Ithaca. Nina’s stunning engagement was on full display in the photos.

The bride shared the images on her personal social media account writing, “My dearest Philippos. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and forever. You make us happier, better and stronger. I cannot wait to spend the rest our lives together.” The couple’s wedding date has not yet been revealed, but details will be “announced in due course.”

©Prince Nikolaos



The groom’s older brother snapped the couple’s engagement photos

Philippos is the youngest of King Constantine—Queen Sofia’s brother—and Queen Anne-Marie’s children. The royals are also parents to Princess Alexia, 55, Crown Prince Pavlos, 53, Prince Nikolaos, 50, and Princess Theodora, 37. The 34-year-old Prince isn’t the only member of his family who is tying the knot.

Philippos’ sister Theodora, who got engaged in 2019, was forced to postpone her wedding to American attorney Matthew Kumar this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “On what should have been our wedding weekend - the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated,” Theodora captioned a photo of herself with Matthew and a table of food back in May. “We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe xx ❤️.”