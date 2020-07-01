Crown Princess Marie-Chantal celebrates milestone anniversary giving glimpse inside her stunning home

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece are celebrating 25 years of wedded bliss. The couple commemorated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 1, with heartfelt tributes to one another. The Marie-Chantal childrenswear founder marked the milestone by sharing photos of her and Pavlos. The images gave royal fans a look inside the royals’ stunning home, which features a full length floor mirror and artwork of canines on the walls. “25 years ago I married this Gem! Loved every second of my life with you 💕💕💕 love my flowers by Rob van helden who did our wedding as well 🌸🌸🌸,” Marie-Chantal captioned the post.

©Getty Images



Marie-Chantal and Pavlos were married on July 1, 1995 in London

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Pavlos posted a vintage photo of himself giving his bride a kiss on their wedding day, in addition to a photo of Marie-Chantal posing with their anniversary flowers. Alongside the images, the Greek royal penned, “25 years of happiness married to my darling MC ❤️ you are the same beautiful, smart & fun person of 25 years ago. I adore you more than ever and thank you for being the best mother to our five wonderful children. ❤️💙❤️💙🇬🇷🥰.”

The royal couple exchanged vows on July 1, 1995 at St. Sophia’s Greek Cathedral in London. Marie-Chantal certainly looked like a Princess on her big day wearing a couture gown by Valentino that featured a lace bodice and long sleeves decorated with floral motifs. The Crown Princess held her veil in place with her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie’s Antique Corsage Tiara.

The couple’s wedding was a royal-studded affair. Pavlos’ aunts Queen Sofia of Spain and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, as well as his cousinPrince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, King Juan Carlos of Spain, Queen Noor of Jordan, then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden were in attendance for the nuptials.

Since their royal wedding, Marie-Chantal and Pavlos have welcomed five children together, daughter Princess Olympia and sons Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros.

In 2017, the Greek royals left London and moved into Marie-Chantal’s family townhouse in New York City. The Crown Princess previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home.”