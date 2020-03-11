Latin Crown Princess Marie-Chantal opens up about her new life in New York

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece was no stranger to the Big Apple when she and her brood relocated from London to New York City in 2017. Back in the day, the mom of five and her fellow Miller sisters were the toast of New York society. So, when it came time to move back across the pond, Marie-Chantal and her family settled into a townhouse that held special memories for the Greek royal and her husband Crown Prince Pavlos, whom she wed in 1995. “We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home," Marie-Chantal told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

Now back in New York, the Crown Princess feels “full of life and excitement” and describes the current phase of her life as her “adventure chapter.” The royal’s daughter Princess Olympia, who graduated from college in 2019, was attending university in the city prior to her family’s big move. “They’re moving back to New York,” she told HELLO! in 2016. “I’m really excited. I’m just so close to my family and my brothers – Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros – so I’m really excited to have them back.”

While Olympia now has her own apartment in New York, she still spends time at her family’s home uptown. In her recent HELLO! interview, Marie-Chantal admitted that she is enjoying watching her children grow up. "My children are all very different and I love to watch them turn into young adults; seeing what paths they will choose," the Manners Begin at Breakfast author said. "Having had five children, I think I have pretty much seen it all – tantrums and meltdowns included. I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way. Olympia has always said she was brought up to be hard-working and polite.” The 23-year-old Princess had nothing but kind words for her mother, calling Marie-Chantal her “best friend and an incredible role model."