ROYAL THROWBACK

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shares photo from her royal wedding showing surprise celebrity guest

The childrenswear designer married Crown Prince Pavlos in 1995

By Alexandra Hurtado

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal celebrated Valentino Garavani’s birthday on Monday by sharing a personal snapshot from her royal wedding. The mom of five posted a photo of herself and the fellow designer, writing: “Happy birthday to my dearest @realmrvalentino ! Wishing you all the best, miss you and can’t wait to see you again! 💕💕💕💕@giancarlogiammetti.” The Greek royal has a special connection to the Italian fashion designer. Valentino created Marie-Chantal’s stunning couture wedding gown for her and Crown Prince Pavlos’ 1995 nuptials.

The vintage photo shows Valentino posing with the royal bride, who looked every bit a Princess in his gorgeous creation. The gown was designed with a lace bodice and long sleeves decorated with floral motifs. Marie-Chantal completed her bridal look for the big day wearing her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie’s Antique Corsage Tiara, which held her chantilly lace veil in place.

The Greek royals were married in 1995

Marie-Chantal and Pavlos tied the knot at St. Sophia’s Greek Cathedral in London. The royal couple will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 1. Since their fairy-tale nuptials, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess have welcomed five children together—daughter Princess Olympia and sons Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros. “My children are all very different and I love to watch them turn into young adults; seeing what paths they will choose,” Marie-Chantal recently told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “Having had five children, I think I have pretty much seen it all – tantrums and meltdowns included. I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way.”

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos share five children together

Back in 2017, the Greek royals relocated from London to New York City and moved into Marie-Chantal’s family townhouse. The Crown Princess previously told HELLO!, “We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home.” The Marie-Chantal childrenswear designer added, “I feel full of life and excitement here.”

