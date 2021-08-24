Princess Estelle shows off Swedish pride in new photo with mom and brother Prince Oscar

The Swedish royal family is cheering on athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympics!Crown Princess Victoria released a message for competitors on Tuesday accompanied by a photo of her and her kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. “Today begins the Paralympic Summer Games in Japan and I want to send my warmest wishes for well-being to the entire Swedish squad,” the mom of two said.

©Sara Friberg, The Royal Court of Sweden



The Crown Princess’ kids showed off their Swedish pride in a new photo

“When you now start the hunt for your medals, you should know that we are many here at home who cheer on you and feel proud that you represent our country,” Victoria added. “Go Sweden!”

Princess Estelle, who went barefoot for the picture taken at Haga Palace, twinned with her mom wearing a matching white tee featuring the flag of Sweden. The nine-year-old royal further showed off her Swedish pride sporting sunglasses with the country’s flag and waving an actual flag, like her five-year-old brother, Prince Oscar.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Paralympic competitors good luck in a message on social media

Over in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also marked the start of the Paralympic Games on Aug. 24 with a message on their social media channels. “Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year‘s #Paralympics,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore.”