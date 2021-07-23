Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Victoria’s families star in new group photo

Sweden’s royal family is together again! The Swedish Royal Court released on Friday a new photo of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia surrounded by their eight grandchildren—Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne, Prince Gabriel, Prince Alexander and Prince Julian—as well as their children—Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine—and their daughter-in-law Princess Sofia and sons-in-law, Prince Daniel and Christopher O’Neill.

©Jonas Ekströmer, The Royal Court of Sweden



The Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of the entire royal family

“Together on Öland again! A long-awaited reunion for the King. The family, which after a long time in different places can now once again gather on the ‘island of the sun and the winds,’” the Royal Court captioned the photo on Instagram. “A continued happy summer is wished to all.”

The image was taken in July at Solliden Palace. The youngest member of the Swedish royal family, Prince Julian, was pictured in his mother Sofia’s arms, while the Princess’ eldest son Alexander sat on a bale of hay beside his big cousin Princess Estelle.

On the opposite end, Prince Nicolas stood on hay as he sweetly held his mother Madeleine’s hand. Meanwhile, Prince Gabriel, Princess Leonore, Prince Oscar and Princess Adrienne adorably posed in a carriage. Victoria, Sofia and Madeleine all stunned wearing long summer dresses for the family reunion.

Madeleine, who lives in Florida with her husband and three children, missed the holidays with her family in Sweden last year due COVID-19. The Princess finally returned to her homeland this summer.

Last month, the mom of three shared a photo of her firstborn, Leonore, throwing her hands up in the air. Alongside the image, Madeleine wrote: “Hurray for being back home in beautiful Sweden!!! 🇸🇪❤️.”