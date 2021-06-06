Princess Eugenie shares rare new photo with baby August

Princess Eugenie treated the world to a rare glimpse at her and Jack Brooksbank’s bundle of joy August Philip in honor of a special day. The 31-year-old royal took to Instagram on Saturday, June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day with a smattering of stunning photos. In between various pictures of her personal adventures in the great outdoors, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter included a sweet snap of her and the three month old.

“Environment Day 2021!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live.” The princess expanded on her gratitude post, adding: “To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones 👶🏻) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it.”

The photos were nothing short of breathtaking, featuring elephants grazing and closeups of bright flowers. One silhouette shot showed Eugenie paddle boarding on a sprawling lake against a backdrop of mountains and the sunshine. Of course, her picture with August is what truly stole the show.

August looks like a little teddy bear in a warm hoodie onesie while sitting in mom’s Artipoppe Yin Yang baby carrier. Though you cannot see his face, you can see Eugenie’s and she beams with joy while posing in front of a sea of yellow star flowers. The royal has been smiling extra wide since her and husband Jack welcomed their first baby together on Tuesday, February 9. “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she wrote at the time. “We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”