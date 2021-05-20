Princess Eugenie celebrates sister Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy with Instagram tribute

Princess Eugenie is looking forward to the arrival of her future niece or nephew! The 31-year-old royal, who welcomed her first child back in February, celebrated her older sister Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy news on Thursday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Eugenie shared a photo of her brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and sister from their wedding day last July, along with another picture of the couple smiling in front of a waterfall.

“It‘s World Bee Day!! 🐝🐝 A day to celebrate nature’s most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes.. ⁣But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea (🐝) who’s got a little one on the way,” Eugenie captioned the post.⁣

She added, “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can’t wait to meet the little one 🥳🥳.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter is expecting her first child. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

©Benjamin Wheeler



Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo are expecting their first child together

While the royal baby will be the couple’s first child together, Edo is already a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie”—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

A source previously told People magazine that “Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom” and that she embraced Wolfie “as part of her life from the outset.” The source said, “He is very much part of their life.”