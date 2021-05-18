Princess Eugenie’s baby boy August thinks this family member is ‘funny’

It seems Sarah, Duchess of York knows how to make her grandson August Brooksbank laugh! Princess Eugenie’s mother spoke about her grandchild on Monday during a virtual event for Waterstones book store. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Sarah told author Beatrice Blue, “August already thinks I’m funny because I’m dancing.”

©Getty Images



Sarah Ferguson said her grandson August Brooksbank thinks she’s funny

Eugenie’s son isn’t the only member of Sarah’s family who finds her funny. The Duchess also revealed that her daughter Princess Beatrice’s young stepson Christopher Woolf finds her “very funny.” Prince Andrew’s eldest child became a stepmother last July when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbankwelcomed their first child, son August, back in February at London’s Portland Hospital. Over a week after August’s arrival, Sarah said during Storytime With Fergie and Friends, “Very exciting times and I’m a granny!”

©Instagram



Princess Eugenie’s son August was born on February 9, 2021

Prior to her grandson’s birth, Sarah told Us Weekly that Eugenie would be a “great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” she said.

Sarah added, “[Eugenie] is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.”