Meghan Markle says ‘to our children, we’re superheroes’

Move over Avengers, Meghan Markle is a superhero to her son Archie Harrison. The Duchess of Sussex reminded fellow parents to see themselves through their children’s eyes “because to our children, we’re superheroes.” The royal, who is expecting her second child, shared the inspiring advice over the weekend while virtually speaking with a storytelling group from MomsRising, according to E! News.

The Duchess of Sussex told a storytelling group from MomsRising to see themselves through their children's eyes

Prince Harry also joined his wife for the virtual visit. In a statement, MomsRising Executive Director and CEO Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner told E! News, “The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, childcare, paid leave, health care and other essentials during the pandemic.



“The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track,” Kristin continued. “The Duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children’s eyes. Because to our children, we’re superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child is due this summer

MomsRising is an organization that is “committed to advancing policy and cultural change that make the world a better place for every mom and family.” Meghan and Harry included the organization on their Archewell website earlier this month along with other acts of compassion that individuals can take to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“Women Deserve Recognition —and also Support,” the Duke and Duchess’ site reads. “We know the world is asking more and more of women every day—as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more. In recognition of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community.”