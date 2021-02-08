Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo reveals her reality is different than stylish photos taken of her

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo graces the cover of L’Officiel Monaco’s new issue wearing a yellow Giambattista Valli dress. Pierre Casiraghi’s wife modeled a number of glamorous looks by Dior and Giambattista Valli for her cover story. When asked by interviewer Svitlana Lavrynovych if her “reality is different” than her stylish photos, Beatrice answered, “Oh yes! I spend quite a lot of time in the countryside - especially during lockdown my husband and I have to take care of our animals around the clock.”

“We have goats, cows, horses and sheep and I’m dressed accordingly,” the mom of two continued.

Aside from attending to her family’s animals during the pandemic, Beatrice, like many, has been busy with Zoom calls. A typical day for the Monégasque royal includes “a lot of writing and researching,” as well as “a lot of activities with” her sons Stefano and Francesco and “many Zoom meetings.”

Beatrice, 35, credited her husband Pierre, whom she wed in 2015, for helping her balance her career and motherhood, in addition to her social commitments. She confessed, “I felt a little bit guilty when I properly got back to work but I see that our kids are happy and loving school. Also, my husband is a very present father, which helps a lot.”

However, Pierre was away from home for a while in 2019 as he sailed across the Atlantic with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Beatrice ended up writing her book Capitan Papaia e Greta, which was released last year, to explain to her sons where their dad had gone. “I initially wrote ‘Capitan Papaia’ to explain to my kids where their father had gone, because he had never left for so long before (nor after!),” she shared. “I think that telling children of any age inspiring stories through epic adventures might have a very good impact on their future behavior - bringing awareness, after all, is and always will be beneficial to all of us.”

Beatrice added, “The best part to me is that children think completely outside the box. My son a while back saw the grass growing in a field and told me: ‘Mami, the field was cold and he got a grass-blanket’. They are a constant reminder that there are infinite points of view, and also that we should try harder – to be better, to make things better – because, ultimately, we do it for them.”