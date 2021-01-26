Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo virtually attends Dior Haute Couture fashion show

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo had a virtual front row seat to Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture show. A photo shared by Dior, showed the Monaco royal sporting a denim jumpsuit and D-Connect sneakers to the virtual fashion show on Monday, Jan. 25. Beatrice completed her chic look, styling her golden tresses up in a ponytail with a printed Dior scarf.

“The new Dior ambassador Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, wearing a #DiorSS21 denim jumpsuit paired with printed scarf and ’D-Connect’ sneakers, brought a breath of fresh urban allure to the virtual front row of House friends watching the unveiling of the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri,” Dior captioned the photo.

The new collection was inspired by the world of the tarot, which Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri revealed was a world much-loved by Monsieur Christian Dior. Maria noted on Instagram, “In times of uncertainty, such as the one we are currently living in and the one experienced by Monsieur Dior after the war, the need for an optimistic view of the future is essential.”

©Getty Images



Beatrice is a mother to sons Stefano and Francesco

In addition to Beatrice, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor also attended the virtual fashion show. Beatrice is married to Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi. The couple, who wed in 2015, are parents to three-year-old Stefano and two-year-old Francesco.

Last year, Beatrice opened up about her family’s COVID-19 lockdown experience, which was spent at their farm in the South of France taking “care of the animals, among other things.” Beatrice told Italian women’s magazine iO Donna, “Now I can put on the resume that I can cut goats’ nails!”

