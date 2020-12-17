Watch Meghan Markle’s cameo in this resurfaced Christmas music video

Prior to marrying into the British royal family, Meghan Markle was an actress, best known for her role on the legal drama Suits. As it turns out, the Duchess of Sussex also made a cameo in a music video for Richard Marx’s song, Christmas Spirit. Meghan appeared in the video wearing a Santa hat, while lip-syncing the holiday tune with her Suits co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

The Sun reports that Richard asked Rick to make an appearance in the video, and the actor then got Meghan and Sarah to join him. Rita Wilson, Hugh Jackman, and Olivia Newton-John are among the many famous faces who also made cameos in the music video, which was released in 2012…before Meghan met her Prince. The former American actress and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and now reside in Montecito, California. It was announced this week that Meghan and Harry are launching their own Spotify podcast. The couple’s newly-formed audio-first production company Archewell Audio signed a “multi-year partnership” with the digital music service.

While the first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is not expected until 2021, Meghan and Harry will be releasing a holiday special later this month. “We’re talking to some amazing people,” the Duchess teased. “They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”