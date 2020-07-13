Meghan Markle steps out in Beverly Hills: Shop her chic summer look

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted during a rare outing in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex looked summer-ready leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills last Friday wearing a stone washed linen dress by the Lithuanian brand Magic Linen. The wardrobe staple retails for $76 and features an asymmetrical high-low hem, two side pockets and a coconut button closure in the back. The “Toscana” dress, which is available for purchase on Etsy and Magic Linen’s website, also comes in a light pink shade. The Duchess teamed the stylish frock with her Chanel ballerina flats, sunglasses, a cross-body purse and a $265 Janessa Leone straw hat, while wearing her long brunette tresses down.

©Grosby Group



Meghan Markle stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a linen dress

Meghan and Harry coordinated in matching face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Like his wife, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 35, was dressed down sporting a grey polo, blue jeans and a baseball cap. The couple was seen making their way to their Cadillac Escalade SUV.

The pair appeared to leave their son Archie Harrison at home for the outing. The Sussexes, who relocated to Meghan’s native L.A. earlier this year, have reportedly been staying at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

©Getty Images



The Sussexes are no longer working members of the royal family

Although they have stepped out to volunteer amid the pandemic and have been conducting video calls from their home, Meghan and Harry have been keeping a relatively low profile in California...but are gearing up for their return to the spotlight. It was revealed last month that Archie’s parents were signed to the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements.

Meghan will be speaking at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit this week. The virtual event, taking place July 13 through July 15, will push conversations about issues intersecting with gender equality. Michelle Obama is also set to share a special message at the summit. After stepping away from royal duties in March, Meghan and Harry have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.