Former Prince and wife expecting baby one year after revealing love child

Princess Elena of Romania’s son Nicholas Medforth-Mills, formerly Prince Nicolae of Romania, and his wife Alina-Maria are expecting their first child together. Nicholas announced the exciting news Monday, June 1, with a statement. “It gives me great pleasure to share the joy that my wife, Alina-Marie is pregnant with our first child,” he said. “The birth is expected in November. Our child will be brought up with the respect for our ancestors and their traditional values in the spirit of responsibility and love towards our country and in the faith that myself and my grandfather, King Michael were baptized.”

©Getty Images



The former Prince and his wife are expecting their first child together

Nicholas, 35, is the only son of Princess Elena and her first husband Robin Medforth-Mills. King Michael I and Queen Anne’s grandson and Alina-Maria were married in a civil ceremony in 2017 and exchanged vows in a religious ceremony in 2018. While the baby will be the couple’s first child, Nicholas is already a father.

Last year, the former Prince admitted that he had fathered a love child. After taking a paternity test, it was revealed that Nicholas is indeed the father of a woman named Nicoleta Cîrjan’s daughter. In a lengthy statement on social media, he wrote (translated via the Romania Journal), “Following my persistent requests to conduct the paternity test of my alleged child, Mrs. Nicoleta Cirjan has accepted. The result is positive, I am the father of her child. Given the context in which this child was born, the fact that I have had no relation with the mother, I have assumed the legal responsibility to the child.”

©Getty Images



The couple‘s religious wedding ceremony took place in 2018

He added, “For reasons related to protecting the superior interests of the child, I believe that any issue about the child’s life is strictly private. With the wish to protect the child and avoid risks connected to the media or bullying, I have decided to cease any comments on this subject.” Nicoleta, whose child was three years old at the time, reacted to Nicholas’ statement writing, “May 27, 2019. A day that really couldn’t be more surprising than this! And came to me with the lesson of patience. And with the confidence that the truth will always prevail.”

King Michael I revoked his grandson’s royal title back in 2015. “On August 1, 2015, His Majesty King Michael I, my grandfather, took the decision to withdraw my Prince of Romania title and place in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania. This decision, which I assume, comes from a time when I reflected on the future of our country and our home, as well as on the role that I can have in their advancement,” Nicholas announced. “The position of the Prince of Romania and the presence in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania impose a way to lead my life, which I find it difficult to accept. That is why, with much pain in my soul, I believe that the decision of His Majesty the King is welcome for me. I will seek in the future to serve my ideals and principles in a different way.”

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...