Queen Letizia nails social-distancing style as Spain eases lockdown measures

Spanish Queen Letizia always manages to look impeccable – even when wearing a protective face mask. Having been confined to their office in the Zarzuela Palace for the past two months, King Felipe and Letizia are gradually making more trips outside their home and on May 25, they met up with the Scientific Council of the Elcano Royal Institute. Letizia looked on point in black culottes, matching high heels and a light gray Chanel-style top. She left her glossy locks loose and held a small clutch, with the obligatory face mask concealing her nose and mouth.

Strict social-distancing measures were in place during the meeting

King Felipe is the honorary president of the Elcano Royal Institute which analyses world events and trends from a Spanish, European and global perspective. Felipe last visited their headquarters in 2014, shortly after being proclaimed King. Letizia and her husband took part in a video conference about the COVID-19 pandemic’s global impact at the Institute, maintaining strict social distancing rules, with a spare seat between King Felipe and his neighbor at the table.

The Queen has mastered the new ‘elbow bump’ form of greeting in no time!

Although the customary kisses on the cheek and handshakes are a thing of the past – at least in the near future – the King and Queen were seen giving elbow bumps during their visit to a market in Madrid last week. During the quarantine the couple have conducted 141 telephone calls, 84 video conferences and 19 audiences. Checking in on hospitals has been one of their main focuses while the Queen has been especially involved in working with organizations that help the most vulnerable sectors of society.