Queen Letizia and King Felipe share rare PDA moment in Madrid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals who engage in PDA. Queen Letizia and King Felipe shared a rare moment of affection while out in Madrid on Tuesday, November 26, at the 2019 Observatory Against Domestic and Gender Violence awards ceremony. The mom of two was honored with the “Most Outstanding Personality” award for her commitment in the fight against domestic and gender violence, as well as her support of victims. Proud husband King Felipe was photographed giving his wife a kiss on the cheek as he presented her with the award.

Proud husband King Felipe gave his wife Letizia a kiss on the cheek

In her acceptance speech, Queen Letizia said, “Our thinking is also for minors, children, victims, sometimes fatal, often orphans, of a violence that we have to continue fighting and confronting with all tools that allow us, on the one hand, the rule of law and, on the other, education.” Princess Leonor’s mother also highlighted "all the people who every day, in a quiet, hard way and with limited resources, help, advise, cure, encourage, attend, listen, advise, comfort and comfort those who suffer domestic violence and gender.”

Letizia was recognized for her commitment to fighting domestic and gender violence

According to the palace, the Observatory recognizes the involvement of Queen Letizia, who publicly expressed her support for the signing of a State Pact against domestic and gender-based violence and has always expressed her concern for battered women, especially those who find themselves in a situation of greater vulnerability: minors, older women, women with disabilities, or women in rural areas. The royal’s work has given “greater visibility to the problem of domestic and gender-based violence and has contributed to raising society's awareness of the need to dedicate means for its eradication and to help women who suffer from it.”

The royal couple stepped out for the awards ceremony in Madrid on Nov. 26

Letizia looked chic as always for the occasion. The 47 year old stepped out wearing a grey coatdress and pumps. King Felipe proved to be a real-life Prince Charming holding an umbrella over his and wife Letizia’s heads as they departed the ceremony.

