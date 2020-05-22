Meghan Markle’s incredibly romantic gesture for Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle is a romantic when it comes to giving husband Prince Harry gifts. A source revealed to People magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “always give each other incredibly romantic gifts.” For Harry’s birthday last year, the Suits alum reportedly brought the royal’s “happy place” to their backyard. “Last year, for Harry‘s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” the source told People. “It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

Meghan reportedly recreated her and Harry’s Botswana camping adventures in their backyard for his birthday in 2019

The Duke whisked his then-American girlfriend to Botswana in 2016 just a few weeks after they were set up on a blind date. During his post-engagement interview in 2017, Harry shared (via ABC), “I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana.”

“We camped out with each other under the stars, we spent - she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he continued. “So then we were really by ourselves. Which I think, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their second wedding anniversary in 2020

The royal couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week. The Duke and Duchess, who now reside in Los Angeles, took Tuesday, May 19, off to spend the special day with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison. According to BAZAAR.com, the couple dined on Mexican dishes and sipped on margaritas as they enjoyed “a low-key anniversary celebration.”

Following tradition—the second anniversary gift is traditionally cotton—Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged cotton-based presents. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” another source revealed to People. “This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”