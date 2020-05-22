Find out who is Prince Harry’s ‘father’ on the West Coast

With Prince Charles across the pond in the UK, it seems Prince Harry has found a famous father-like figure in his new home on the West Coast. Katharine McPhee, who performed in shows with Meghan Markle back when they were students at L.A.’s Immaculate Heart, gave insight into her husband David Foster’s close bond with the Duke of Sussex. “My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she told Access Hollywood. “They‘re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son.”

Katharine McPhee revealed that her husband David Foster and the Duke have a father-son relationship

“We just stay in touch with them,” Katharine continued. “But mostly, Meghan and I knew each other from childhood, but really Harry and my husband are friends. It’s really nice.”

Prior to the Duke and Duchess’ move to Los Angeles, the Sussexes were staying at a mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada, which had been arranged by David. The music producer set the royals up at his close friend’s waterfront estate. “I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s,” David told DailyMail.com in January. “It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment.” He added, “I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

Katharine and Meghan performed in shows together as students at L.A.’s Immaculate Heart

Katharine revealed to Access Hollywood that she “had very little to do with” helping the Sussexes find a home in Canada. “David’s the resource guy,” she admitted. “He loves to help people.” Now with Meghan and Harry in California, Katharine and David just want their royal pals to “end up wherever they feel safest and happiest.”

Last year, the American Idol alum shared a throwback photo of herself with Meghan from their school days. Alongside the vintage snapshot, Katharine wrote: “Both did musicals together as a kid. one is now the duchess and the other is starring on the west end. basically the same life if you ask me #tbt.”