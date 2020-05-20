The detail you might have missed from Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding 2 years ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows in a lavish televised royal wedding two years ago. While viewers saw Prince Charles and the bride’s mother Doria Ragland follow the couple into a back room to sign the register, it appears there were more witnesses. It seems Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was also in the room with the couple’s young bridesmaids and page boys during the signing of the register. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny was seen with the bridesmaids in a photo that was included in a video Meghan and Harry shared last year on their now-defunct Sussex Royal account to mark their first wedding anniversary.

©Sussex Royal



The Cambridges’ nanny and the young bridal party watched Harry and Meghan sign the register at their wedding

One royal fan account was surprised by the missed detail writing, “I just realized (yes, two years later) that the kids and Nanny Maria also witnessed the signing of the register, not only Charles and Doria,” adding, “It only took me two years...”

Prince Charles takes the hand of Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, as they move from the Quire for the signing of the registers. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/rKpXjT6AIF — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were a part of the couple’s bridal party. Harry and Meghan’s respective godchildren—Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Jasper Dyer, RemiLitt, and Rylan Litt—as well as the Duchess’ best friend Jessica Mulroney’s children, Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, also had starring roles.

Since their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become parents to one-year-old son Archie Harrison. The couple, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March, relocated to Meghan’s native Los Angeles earlier this year. The family of three has reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Harry and the Suits alum celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday by taking the day off to spend with their son. “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source told BAZAAR.com. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.” Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sussexes planned on “hanging out together at home.”