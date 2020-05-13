Find out who might be self-isolating with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton might be self-isolating with someone else outside their immediate family. While Kensington Palace declined to comment, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that it’s likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s live-in nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is with the couple and their young children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. William and Kate have been carrying out royal duties remotely from their country home, so it’s possible that Maria has been looking after the Cambridge children while the Duke and Duchess work.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo might be self-isolating with the Cambridges during the pandemic

Spanish-born Maria began working for the Cambridges back in 2014. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that the royals’ nanny, who was trained at Norland College, had “worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her.” Over the years, royal fans have seen Maria with the Cambridges, including at Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening, accompanying the royals to the Queen’s Christmas lunch, weddings and Trooping the Colour.

Though it’s not confirmed whether Maria is indeed with the Cambridges, William and Kate have been staying at Anmer Hall amid the UK lockdown. The couple has previously spoken about the “ups and downs” of self-isolating at home. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” Kate previously confessed. George and Charlotte, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, are being homeschooled in light of the global health crisis. Last week, the royal mom of three revealed that her oldest son is jealous of his little sister’s homework. “George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects, like making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work,” Kate said during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

The royal nanny has worked for William and Kate since Prince George was a baby

While at home, the Duchess has been enjoying one of her favorite hobbies, photography, with her children. She shared, “I am very much an amateur photographer. I‘ve sort of learned along the way, but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”