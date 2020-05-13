The hidden meaning behind Kate Middleton’s lockdown wardrobe will make you smile

There is power in fashion, and it appears Kate Middleton has been using hers to send a special message amid the coronavirus pandemic. While self-isolating at home during the UK lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a variety of colorful ensembles. Eagle-eyed royal fan account Cambridge Mums noticed that the mom of three’s outfits make a rainbow. “KATE HAS LITERALLY WORN A RAINBOW 🌈 Our duchess of impact has quite literally used her lockdown wardrobe to send a message, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT 👏🏼,” the account noted.

Kate and her family used their clothing to show support for the NHS in April

Followers praised the Duchess’ tactful dressing with one writing, “So thoughtful & clever! I am amazed.” Meanwhile, another commented, “👏👏 OMG HOW DID WE NOT NOTICE THIS?! She’s such a masterclass at Royal dressing!”

The stylish royal has worn red, pink, orange-yellow, yellow, green, blue and lilac looks while working remotely from Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall. From her blue Boden and yellow floral print Raey dresses to a mustard yellow Zara sweater and a lilac Ghost midi dress. The latter, Kate coordinated with her entire family to show support for NHS workers as they clapped for carers. Whether the Duchess’ rainbow wardrobe is intentional or not, rainbows have become a symbol of hope and light during these dark times—recall author Shannon L. Alder once said, “After every storm, there is a rainbow.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, children around the world have been making rainbow pictures to spread cheer, including Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess’ youngest child was photographed by mom Kate last month making a rainbow handprint. Kensington Palace shared photos of the little Prince getting messy with paint in honor of his second birthday. “I should have taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well,” Kate recently told ITV’s This Morning of the photo session. “Luckily, that wasn’t documented, but I pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of it.”