How Meghan and Harry celebrated their second anniversary: the gifts, margaritas, more

Two years after their fairy-tale nuptials, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their L.A. home with a Southern California favorite, Mexican food. According to BAZAAR.com, the couple dined on Mexican dishes and sipped on margaritas as they enjoyed “a low-key anniversary celebration.” The outlet reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a part of the day video chatting with friends and family members in addition to vendors who helped with their 2018 Windsor Castle ceremony and wedding receptions. “They all reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was,” a source told BAZAAR.com.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018

Following tradition—the second anniversary gift is traditionally cotton—Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged cotton-based presents. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” a source told People magazine. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.” The source added, “This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”

The Duke and Duchess took Tuesday, May 19, off to spend their anniversary with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison. “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source revealed to BAZAAR at the time. “They’re not going to be doing any work and have made sure there are no meetings or calls in the diary.” Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March, have reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with their son Archie

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated son Archie’s first birthday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal trio has been enjoying ample family time together. During a video conference with families supported by his patronage WellChild, Harry said, “Of course, there’s going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough, to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.”

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” Prince William’s brother continued. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way that you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in a different room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”