As millions around the world are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the royalty, aware of what a privileged position they are in, have jumped in to help where necessary. Princess Sofia of Sweden has taken a specific course so she can help out at a hospital in Stockholm, with the Swedish royal court saying “the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.” Meanwhile in the UK, Sophie Wessex has been hands-on in the kitchen to make food for NHS workers at a London hospital. Keep scrolling to find out about other royals who have been doing their bit in these difficult times.
