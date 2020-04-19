Meghan Markle to make first TV appearance since stepping down as royal

Mark your calendars! Meghan Markle is set to take part in her first television appearance since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. The 38-year-old will be featured on a Good Morning America segment this Monday, April 20, promoting the Disney documentary Elephant which she lent her voiceover talents to. “On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant,” an announcer said in one of ABC’s previews. This will be the mom-of-one’s first TV official appearance since relocating to L.A. with her husband Prince Harry and baby Archie.

‘Elephant’ narrated by Meghan Markle

Meghan recorded the voiceover for Disneynature‘s doc back in the fall of 2019. Filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz sought her out for the job earlier in the summer. The former Suits star had been aware of the film and even seen some of the footage collected over the years, so the team thought she would be an excellent fit for the narration gig.

The Duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a hefty donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders.Elephant “follows one family‘s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.” The film is available for streaming on Disney+ now.

Earlier in the year, a clip of Harry and Meghan talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger at The Lion King live action premiere resurfaced. Harry appeared to be acting like his wife’s agent, seizing the opportunity to discuss a new role for her. “You know she does voiceovers?” he can be heard asking while gesturing towards Meghan. Well, she booked it!

