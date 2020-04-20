Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry and Archie close during her ‘Good Morning America’ appearance

Meghan Markle is finally opening up about her exciting new gig. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in an interview with Disney, via Good Morning America, and shared her thoughts on lending her voice to Disney’s Elephants documentary. “I‘m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of Elephants to life,” the 38-year-old shared. ”I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.”

©@sussexroyal



Meghan Markle talks about how her compassion for elephants inspired her latest job

Meghan’s love and connection to the majestic animals comes as no surprise. During her time as a senior royal, the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry spent time in Botswana doing conservation work. An experience that helped the former actress with the film. “When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,” she said. “These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected.”

She continued: “We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they‘re a lot more like us than they are different.”

Elephants, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this month, follows a herd of elephants as they make a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari desert. For Meg, it is her mission to help others feel the same connection she and her husband felt to the animals. “I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they‘re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way.”

©@Suetables



The Duchess of Sussex wore her go-to necklaces to keep Harry and Archie close during her appearance

For the pre-recorded appearance, the Los Angeles native wore her staple Misha Nonoo white button down from her clothing line for Smart Works and two very special necklaces. The pair of gold zodiac necklaces from Canadian brand Suetables were her sweet tribute to her Virgo husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, who is a Taurus and will turn one on May 6.

The money Meghan made from the job went to the Elephants Without Boarders charity, an organization that is close to her and Harry’s hearts.

