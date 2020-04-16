Princess Sofia of Sweden shows off her scrubs for first shift at hospital with emergency response team

Princess Sofia of Sweden is contributing to the pandemic relief effort by going straight to the front line of the crisis. The Swedish royal family spokesperson confirmed that Sofia finished a course last week to prepare her for a volunteer job helping health workers and the royal has already started shifts at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm. Crown Princess Victoria’s sister-in-law shared an image of the scrubs and emergency kit she is already using in an update telling fans about her duties in her new role.

Sofia wants to do her bit for healthcare at a time when resources are stretched

“I am now placed in one of the hospital’s care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning,” she shared in the emotional post. In order to do that, the beautiful royal trained on how to give information to patients as well as their families and friends, how to clean and disinfect the equipment, and how to carry out several admin tasks. According to the Royal Court Information and Press Department Director Margareta Thorgren, the Princess wants to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at a time when resources are stretched. She also clarified that although Sofia will not be in direct contact with coronavirus patients, she will be working in one of the centers with potential cases.

Princess Sofia with her husband Prince Carl Philip and their adorable boys Alexander and Gabriel during the Easter royal family call

Before starting her new job, the Princess marked the Easter break -and the end of her training- with a fun family call with King Carl Gustav and Queen Silvia, as well as Princess Madeleine’s family and Crown Princess Victoria and her family.