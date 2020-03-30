Royal moms are just like the rest of us – they can’t resist a smooch with their little ones. Whether it’s with a newborn or a comforting kiss with an older child as they deal with life in the public gaze, Queens and Princesses are keen to reassure their offspring that mom is there for them. From Meghan Markle and precious baby Archie through to Princess Mary of Denmark and her adorable twins, take a look at all the times royal moms who have kissed their kids in public.