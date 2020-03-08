Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
We can’t get enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s U.K. farewell(ish) tour. As the delightful duo march through their final month of senior royal duties, the world watches with bated breath. Between the fanfare, the fashion and the inspiring moments they’re an applause-worthy pair to keep up with, too. Of course, what makes following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extra special is witnessing their melodic love for each other. And their latest engagement was brimming with plenty of loved-up moments.
Scroll through for all the delicious details and photos from Meghan and Harry’s appearance at the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, March 7.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!