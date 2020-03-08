Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance with Queen Elizabeth on Women’s day

Two of the world’s most inspiring women, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, kicked off International Women’s Day together on Sunday, March 8. The 93-year-old monarch invited her grandson Prince Harry and his wife to join her for Sunday morning mass at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, nearby the couple’s Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they arrived for what marked their second appearance of the weekend.

©WireImage



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been out and about in the U.K. this past week



It’s a joy to see the delightful duo back on the engagement grind in the U.K. Especially the former Suits star who never fails to put together a stylish ensemble. Photographers captured the pair pulling up to Church in their Sunday best. Both wore matching monochromatic outfits, appearing as a united front fashion-speaking.



The 38-year-old American beauty donned a sophisticated black dress that featured white trim around the neckline. She paired the look with simple shoes, delicate drop earrings and a fascinator, letting her chocolatey locks cascade from underneath. Meanwhile, her 35-year-old prince rocked a simple black suit, a red and black tie providing some pop over his white shirt. Queen Elizabeth was spotted in a separate car. The powerful leader wore her usual uniform: a colorful coat and matching hat.

©GettyImages



The loved-up duo stepped out for the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night



This outing rounds out a swirling week for Meghan and Harry, who attended high profile engagements like the annual Endeavour Fund Awards and the Mountbatten Festival of Music. The Duchess of Sussex also visited Dagenham to mark International Women’s Day. Of course, surprising appearances like this Sunday church one are particularly exciting for royal fans.