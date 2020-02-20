Princess Madeleine celebrates her ‘sunshine’ Princess Leonore’s birthday with new photo

Happy birthday, Princess Leonore! The young Swedish royal turned six years old on Thursday, February 20. To mark her firstborn’s special day, Princess Madeleine shared a new, waterfront photo of Leonore. “Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile everyday!!” the doting mom captioned the snapshot. Leonore, who currently resides in Florida with her family, looked summery in the picture posing by the water in a pineapple printed dress and stylish headband.

The six-year-old Princess is the oldest of Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill’s children. The royals are also parents to four-year-old son Prince Nicolas and one-year-old daughter Princess Adrienne. Back in October, Madeleine’s father King Carl XVI Gustaf removed her children and brother Prince Carl Philip’s sons from the Swedish Royal House making them “more private individuals.” At the time, Madeleine released a statement on her personal social media account writing, “This change has been planned for a long time,” adding, “Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future.”

©Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden



The Swedish Princess and her family reside in Florida

The Princess and her family moved to Florida in 2018, and recently moved out of their Miami home following a robbery that took place while they were out of town. Birthday girl Leonore will reportedly start school this fall in the states. Director of Information for the Swedish Royal Court, Margareta Thorgren, told Svensk Dam magazine, “Princess Madeleine resides in Florida. Right now and for the near future, they will remain in Florida. This means that the children will also attend school in Florida.”