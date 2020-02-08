Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked to present at Oscars, but will they?

From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Salma Hayek, the list of Oscar 2020 presenters glitters like gold. Apparently showrunners had hoped to top the golden fleet of A-listers with a royal cherry of sorts. Our sister magazine HELLO! revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were approached to present the prestigious “Best Picture” award at the end of the telecast on Sunday, February 9. According to a source, they were “honored by the request.”

©GettyImages



Unfortunately the source went on to say that the couple “declined the invitation,” so don’t expect to see the Sussexes waltzing across the glossy Dolby Theatre stage. Producers had hoped that the pair would treat viewers to their presence, despite stepping back from official duties and the public eye for now. It would hardly be the first time royalty has descended upon Hollywood for the annual ceremony.

Over the years royals from around the world have flocked to the pinnacle celebration of entertainment. The most memorable is, of course, Princess Grace who scooped up the “Best Actress” award in 1955 for her role in The Country Girl. Her son Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene made a poignant trip to the 84th annual Academy Awards almost 30 years after Grace’s death in February 2012.

As for Harry and Meghan, they are living much closer to L.A. now, so an appearance wouldn’t be the wildest notion. They currently reside with their son Archie in Canada as they prepare to drop their HRH titles and trade monarchy life for personal freedom. The family-of-three is set to split their time between the UK and North America in the future.