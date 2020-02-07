Meghan and Prince Harry make first appearance since stepping back from royal duties in Miami alongside Alex Rodriguez

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first official appearance together since stepping back from their royal duties last month. Meghan Markle andPrince Harry attended an exclusive J.P. Morgan event in the luxe 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida. The event, which hosted some of the world’s wealthiest influential business leaders, including Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, featured the royal couple as the event’s keynote speakers, Page Six first reported.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a J.P. Morgan event in Miami, Florida

According to sources, the Thursday night event was tight on security and it was all very “hush-hush.” Harry and Meghan gave a speech to the elite crowd and stayed a while for the private dinner at the hotel. Another insider added that Archie’s parents didn’t stay for the whole event. "They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert," a source shared with E! News. "She introduced him and he spoke.”

Although there is no video footage, Prince Harry reportedly spoke about the royal exit and reiterated that he is proud of their decision to step back from their royal duties and lead a more private life. One month ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced their plan for their family.

This is the first joint appearance the royal couple has made since their royal exit

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in a statement via their social media account. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meghan and Harry are currently residing in Canada after explaining they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America.