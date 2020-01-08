Meghan Markle steps out for private meeting following return to royal duties

Meghan Markle has hit the ground running this year following her six weeks off from royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a private meeting at the National Theatre in London on Wednesday, January 8. Per royal reporter Omid Scobie, the former American actress met with artistic director Rufus Norris and executive director Lisa Burger “for updates” and to discuss “the year ahead.” The mom of one looked chic for the outing wearing a button-down shirt, trousers, and a navy Massimo Dutti coat draped over her shoulders, while styling her long tresses into an elegant updo.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to royal duties with Prince Harry on January 7 at Canada House

Queen Elizabeth, who was royal patron of the National Theatre for 45 years, passed the role down to Meghan last January. At the time, the palace said, “The Duchess is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together. The National Theatre’s mission is to make world class theatre that’s entertaining, challenging and inspiring – and to make it for everyone. It aims to reach the widest possible audience and to be as inclusive, diverse and national as possible with a broad range of productions that play in London, on tour around the UK, on Broadway and across the globe.”

Meghan’s secret meeting on Wednesday came one day after her grand return to the spotlight. The Duchess and Prince Harry made their first public appearances in nearly two months visiting Canada House in London. The pair undertook the first engagement of the New Year to thank High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality they received during their recent stay in Canada. “I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son too,” Meghan told staff members. “And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people, but also to walk around and to see just the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by to see how stunning it is, so it’s meant a lot to us and it’s just important for us to start the year here [Canada House] and say thank you.”

Meghan and Harry celebrated the holidays in Canada with their son Archie Harrison

The Sussexes, along with their son Archie Harrison, celebrated the holidays in Canada. Last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said that the royals’ decision to base themselves in Canada reflected the “importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the palace spokesperson added. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”