Meghan and Harry celebrate Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with sweet tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet message for the royal couple in honor of their 72nd wedding anniversary. Alongside a black and white photo of the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh taken at the Ascot in 1956, Sussex Royal wrote: “Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey. Many congratulations!”

©GettyImages



Prince Charles' parents got married in 1947 at Westminster Abbey

Prince William and Kate Middleton also marked the Queen and Philip’s anniversary on social media writing, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!”

Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth were married on November 20, 1947 at London's Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s husband officially retired from royal duties in 2017, though he attended Meghan and Harry's nuptials in 2018. Even though it was her anniversary on Wednesday, the 93-year-old monarch did not take the night off. Princes William and Harry's grandmother stepped out to Chatham House to present an award to Sir David Attenborough.

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wished Her Majesty and Prince Philip a happy anniversary

It was recently revealed that Her Majesty has been making private visits to Meghan and Harry’s Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to help them cope with the pressures of royal life. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer previously reported, "Courtiers have confirmed the Queen often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle," adding, "It is understood she disagrees with Harry and Meghan's approach to some of the coverage." Queen Elizabeth is reportedly "trying to hold" her family together following the "apparent tensions between Harry and his brother William."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Meghan and Harry will not be joining the Queen and members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their son Archie Harrison’s first Christmas with the former American actress’ mother Doria Ragland. The Sussexes are believed to be enjoying “extended family time” as they take a six-week break from royal duties.

