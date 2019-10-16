Meghan Markle shares sweet moment with Baby Archie in new photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrytake on the small screen! After having returned to the United Kingdom after a 10-day royal trip to Southern Africa (they jointly visited South Africa, while Prince Harry went on to visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana on his own), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be releasing a documentary about their travels.

Apart from all the meaningful moments and causes that the couple is working to shine a light on this royal trip marked a very big milestone for the royal couple. This was the first time that they were traveling abroad as a family with their young and adorable son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (who is only five-months-old).



©ITV / Tom Bradby



The couple traveled abroad for the first time with there five-month-old son

While on this milestone trip that the young family shared, they also filmed the upcoming documentary airing on ITV on Sunday, October 20, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey where we get to see all the behind-the-scenes moments from the trip and we also get to see them interact with their young son!



In the documentary trailer, filmed by Tom Bradby, we can see one such moment when the royal family is visiting Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town — which also marked Baby Archie’s first and only official appearance on his trip to Southern Africa. In the clip, we see Harry tenderly holding his son while smiling from ear-to-ear, while Meghan comes in for a sweet motherly kiss! **cue all the warm feelings**

©GettyImages



Baby Archie’s first royal appearance on the day his parent’s went to visit Archbishop Desmond Tutu

One thing is clear, both Harry and Meghan are relishing in their roles as parents to Archie and taking in every moment. Meghan also shared that their royal engagements were all scheduled around Archie’s feedings times.

The newest member to the Mountbatten-Windsor clan was also cared for by a royal nanny while his parents were both on royal engagements. During their meeting with Archbishop Tutu, we also got to find out what Archie’s nickname was — Bubba! Here’s to more sweet moments of this young royal family.

