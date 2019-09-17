Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are invited to Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding

It’s an exciting time for fashion designer Misha Nonoo who is marrying her fiancé Michael Hess, heir of the Hess Oil and Chemical Corporation, this weekend in Rome. !HOLA! Spain has learned that it’s bound to be a gorgeous, cinematic celebration set to last days and which also includes a party at Cinecittà, one of the most legendary film studios where renowned directors such as Fellini, Rosellini, De Sica and Visconti often roamed. If their tour permits, among the special guests who are expected to attend, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the latter of whom is uber close with the famous clothing designer.

Meghan recently debuted her Smart Set collection in collaboration with Misha's namesake label

Meghan and Misha’s friendship goes back years. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was she who introduced them. Misha and Michael, who was her boyfriend at the time, attended Meghan and Harry's beautiful wedding at Windsor Palace on May 2018.

The couple then reportedly became engaged days before Meghan’s lavish NYC baby shower in February 2019, where Misha was present with more of the former Suits star’s besties. Furthermore, Meghan recently debuted her Smart Set collection for which she designed a white button-down shirt in collaboration with the designer who hails from Bahrain.

Meghan and Harry have RSVP'd yes to the fashion designer's wedding in Rome

There’s no question their wedding will be an epic one to remember as the fashion creative and Harvard businessman have a notable number of guests who will attend. Aside from the British royals, Misha and Michael’s wedding guests are expected to include engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, the groom's Harvard classmate.

In 2016 Michael and Joshua attended the U.S. Open where they shared a box with Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner (Joshua’s brother) and Princess Beatrice of York among others.