Even royal children love a good family vacation. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden were all smiles on their recent summer holiday with mom Crown Princess Victoria and dad Prince Daniel. The Swedish Royal Court shared new images of the seven-year-old Princess and her younger brother, three, from their travels earlier this summer. Over the course of the last month, the Crown Princess family traveled to the West Coast and Blå Jungfrun at Kalmar Strait, as well as the Swedish province of Bohuslän. During their travels, the royals visited a sculpture park and took in scenic views of the Baltic Sea. Like every other mom looking to capture memories on family trips, Crown Princess Victoria stepped behind the camera to snap photos of her children enjoying their vacation. “I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing," she admitted in 2017. "I really try to actively observe and write down the little things that happen.”

