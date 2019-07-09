The royal family had a fun day outdoors – all of them. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out to support their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William during the King Power Royal Charity Day on Wednesday, July 10. To everyone’s surprise, the Duchesses brought their children along for the fun day outdoors.

Harry and William may have been competing, but all eyes were on the sidelines as the royal cousins stole the show. Prince Louis proved that he was the man of the hour in cool shades. George and Charlotte showed the world how grown up they are. And little Archie was the sweetest new addition as he rested in his mother’s arms. Scroll through to see all the best pics from the polo match.