Las Vegas’ new $2.3 billion landmark ‘Sphere’ lights up for 4th of July tribute: WATCH

Las Vegas’ residents and tourists were treated to a special celebration on the 4th of July. The Sphere made its official debut over the weekend, showcasing a light show, which included the American flag while fireworks exploded.

The incredible landmark is 366 feet tall and spans 516 feet across, featuring 580,000 square feet of programmable LED lighting, making it the largest spherical structure in the world with the largest LED screen.

And while the 2.3 billion dollar Sphere is set to open in September of 2023, the entertainment complex has been giving viewers the opportunity to watch some of the shows, including futuristic and realistic visuals. From the view of the earth to Halloween visuals, here are some of the most impressive shows from the Sphere.