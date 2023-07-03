First flying car receives official approval: Expected by 2025 at $300,000

The future of the automotive industry is here. The first flying car has been officially approved for testing and will be ready for take-off in late 2025. The fully electric car, created by Alef Aeronautics, is priced at $300,000 and is now available for preorder.

Named ‘Model A,’ the vehicle will be able to carry one or two occupants and drivers will have the opportunity to use it on public roads and vertical takeoff, following four years of test flying in Palo Alto, California. This first car could drive a range of 200 miles and a flight of 110 miles.

©Alef Aeronautics





“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars,” Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny explained, after receiving certification approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Model A.

©Alef Aeronautics





“It has to be a real car (driving in driving lanes, parking in parking spaces), it has to have a vertical takeoff (otherwise it is not a real flying car), it has to be affordable for most people (not just the rich),“ he added.

Potential buyers can pay a $150 deposit to join the general presale, or $1,500 to access a priority queue, as soon as deliveries for the vehicle start.

