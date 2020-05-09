Kourtney Kardashian’s power-packed smoothie is part of her daily workout – here’s the recipe

Power-packed smoothies have become a big trend among celebrities and Kourtney Kardashian is someone who is leading the trend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star follows a strict post-workout morning routine which includes a healthy banana smoothie that includes some very special – and some would say unusual! – secret ingredients. On her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she drinks her banana smoothie containing bone broth, MCT Oil and an organic superfood, and she’s already noticed it revitalizes her instantly.

The smoothie also improves digestive health

After her workout, Kourtney wants to help her muscles recover from physical strain and give her digestive system a healthy boost, and this smoothie helps take care of both:

Kourtney’s banana and bone broth smoothie

1 cup organic almond milk

One organic banana

1/4 teaspoon MCT oil

1 scoop bone broth protein

One individual pack of BrainOn (an organic superfood)

Dash of cinnamon

1 scoop ice

Combine all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Kourtney adds BrainOn from E3Live and MCT Oil to her smoothie, too

The purpose behind each ingredient

Each ingredient in Kourtney’s smoothie plays a key role. For example, banana helps the body replenish energy thanks to its carbohydrates, potassium and hydrate, while bone broth provides protein to help muscles to recover faster.

BrainOn from E3Live is an energy-boosting superfood to help improve your mood and increase clarity and focus. MCT Oil, derived entirely from coconut oil, is included to help your body achieve ketosis, a metabolic state that helps your body burn fat.

Green smoothies have become the new trend among celebrities

If you want to start drinking smoothies to recover from your daily workouts. Here are a few other options for you to try, in a variety of flavors, but all based around bananas.

Spinach smoothie

One handful fresh spinach

1 cup almond or coconut milk

One banana (frozen, if you want it creamier)

One green apple

Juice of one lemon

Ice cubes

What are the benefits? The spinach helps oxygenate the blood and improve athletic performance, since it’s rich in chlorophyll. The apple and lemon help clear toxins from the body and speed up fat-burning.

We should have this smoothie in moderation, since peanuts are high in calories

Peanut butter smoothie

We know that nuts are a great workout food since they provide protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids, so a sweet and nutritious peanut butter smoothie is another great option:

1 heaping spoon of organic peanut butter

One banana

1/2 carrot

1/2 celery stick

Soy milk

Ginger

Ice cubes

One of the benefits of peanuts is that they contain resveratrol, a fantastic antioxidant for cells. The vitamins in this smoothie come from the carrot, rich in vitamin A and C, while the ginger and celery are great for reducing muscle pain after a workout, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties.