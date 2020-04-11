Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair as she strips down for self-isolation – see the photo

Kylie Jenner loves to play with wigs and extensions, but in an Instagram Live Q&A, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that, thanks to the California lockdown, she‘s stripping down back to basics with her beauty routine. The 22-year-old billionaire, who was joined by friend Stassie Karanikolaou for the chat, showed off her natural hair – an extension-free bob – as she described her “journey.”

©kyliejenner



Kylie gave fans a peek at what her hair looks like without extensions

Running her fingers through her shorter tresses, which are currently a dark blonde hue, she noted: “This is the first time I‘ve worn my natural hair. I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine.” Furthermore, the beauty mogul has also given up her famous acrylic nails, something she admitted was a real challenge. ”I feel so uncomfortable,” she laughed. ”I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats.”

©@kyliejenner



While Kylie started out in self-isolation with acrylic nails, above, she now says she’s also doing without those, too

Mom-of-one Kylie, who has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott, recommended taking advantage of going back to bare essentials while in self isolation, remarking: “This is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we‘re so natural, Stass!”

But giving up on her beauty staples like nails, hair extensions and eyelashes doesn‘t mean that she’s cutting back on her self-care beauty routines. During the talk, Kylie talked about her haircare essentials while at home: hair masks to repair damage and argan oil, which she loves for its hydrating properties, antioxidants and vitamin E.