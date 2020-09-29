Kourtney Kardashian showed off her athletic side while surfing in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her athletic side! The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was spotted in Malibu on Sunday doing something a bit different than what we’d expect - she was taking surfing lessons.

The 41-year-old was seen paddling out into the California waves with the help of a surfing instructor. Kardashian seemed to be in good spirits with a persistent attitude as she didn’t let a bad fall stop her from getting right back onto the surfboard to try again.

The Poosh founder looked like she was having a great time smiling and laughing during her lesson. Although Kardashian seemed to wipe out a few times, she seemed to really enjoy her lesson and all the fun in the sun she was having.

In addition to taking surfing lessons, Kardashian recently opened up her home to Architectural Digest for an interview with the magazine. The reality star has often discussed her love for interior design so it’s no surprise that her home is beyond stunning. In regards to Kardashian’s home, its style is described as luxurious and modern with sprawling gardens and an immaculate play area for her three children.

Sometimes the 41-year-old will give fans a little peek into her home in her Instagram pictures. We’ve seen her beautiful kitchen complete with a modern grey color scheme, with stainless steel countertops and backsplashes in the background of her photos. Kardashian’s stove area has a built-in shelf where she stores her herbs and spices and glass cabinets show the meticulously neat piles of mugs, plates, and bowls. Kardashian’s outdoor garden has often been used for outdoor sleepovers and movie nights, sometimes shown on episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Although the 41-year-old’s home has a modern vibe to it, it also has a very cozy feel to it, especially her bedroom, which is consists of a large fluffy white rug, white bedding, and a coffee table full of books and white flowers. Each of the children’s bedrooms is decorated according to each child’s individual style.

Since the news broke about the famous family’s reality show ending next year, it seems that Kourtney is already finding more time to pursue different hobbies and passions, such as surfing and interior decorating. We’re loving Kourtney’s carefree vibe!