Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-step exercise routine that you can do at home

If we’ve learned anything from the Kardashian sisters, it is the importance of optimizing time and trying to dedicating at least part of most days to working out. This is how all of them are able to maintain their enviable figures, including the eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom-of-three stays fit thanks to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which consists of short intervals of intense exercise with short recovery periods.

©@kourtneykardash



Kourtney does HITT to stay in shape

The basis of this training is anaerobic exercise and resistance training, which can include running on flat ground and on slopes, indoor bike sprints, and a combination of burpees, sit-ups, push-ups, etc.

One of Kourtney’s personal trainers, Amanda Lee, was interviewed on the Kourtney’s website Poosh and recommended a great HITT workout that you can do at home:

BURPEES

This is a classic intense anaerobic move. You start standing with your feet together, squat to the ground, immediately do a push-up, and jump up. You’ve got to do all of this in a very short amount of time, while ensuring your movements are fully controlled. This is a very effective workout to tone your entire body. Do ten repetitions.

©Istock



Burpees require a great deal of cardiovascular endurance

IN & OUT JUMP SQUATS

Start with your feet at shoulder-width apart, toes pointed outwards. Do a squat, jump, and land with your feet together. Do a narrow squat, jump again, and this time land with your feet as wide as your shoulders or hips. Keep alternating both positions. Repeat until you’ve done twenty.

JUMPING LUNGES

Start with your right leg forward, with your knee bent and your foot flat on the floor. Meanwhile, keep your left leg behind you hovering above the floor. Your torso should be totally straight. Jump and switch which leg is in front and vice-versa while in the air. Repeat these jumps in a controlled manner. Remember that this exercise is very effective for the lower body, but poor execution may result in a painful injury, so do this one carefully. Do twelve reps.

©Istock



One way to increase the difficulty of a lunge is to add a jump

SKI JUMPS

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, jump to the right, lift your left leg and cross it behind your right leg as if you were skiing. Extend your right arm to the side. Now do the same on the opposite side; jump left, bend your right leg, and cross it behind your left. Do these jumps in sets of twelve reps.

You can work out at home as long as you’re very careful. Always warm up before starting and cool down once you’ve finished. You should check with your doctor before you begin any exercise routine.

