Check out Jennifer Lopez’s butt workout just in time for bikini season

Men and women around the world admire Jennifer Lopez‘s butt, and understandably so. Now in her 50s, the singer is in better shape than ever, which she demonstrated in her star turn as a pole dancer in Hustlers and her gruelling dance routine during the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show alongside Shakira. While she has clearly been bestowed with excellent genes, we know that there is also a strict food regime behind her figure, as well as a healthy lifestyle that includes lots of working out.

Thankfully the singer-actress has often posted her fitness regimens on social media, giving us an inside look at at her fitness routine – including how she maintains her amazing booty!

Jennifer Lopez has a healthy lifestyle that keeps her looking fabulous from front or back

One of Jen’s go-to moves is the leg press, one of the most effective leg and booty exercises for both men and women. Lifting weights with leg presses helps to strengthen all three parts of the glutes – gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus – and also works the hamstrings. Not only will you get a rear end that will turn heads, you'll also improve your posture, balance, and strength.

Remember to do this exercise with your back completely straight on the backrest. While you're doing the work, the machine helps you achieve more fluid and controlled movements, preventing overexertion on the knees and hips.

You can slowly increase the weight without pushing yourself too far, and also remember to have a spotter as JLo does with her training machine in the video above.

Jennifer López frequently posts evidence of her workouts

You should bear in mind that you can direct the work to different muscle groups depending on how you position your feet.

Work the glutes and the back of the thighs by placing your feet higher up.



Work the quads (front of the thighs) by placing your feet lower down.

Work the inner thigh muscles (vastus medialis and adductors) by separating the feet.

Work the outer thigh muscles (vastus lateralis) by placing your feet closer together so you'll have to work a little harder.

Note these tips and remember that glute exercises – and every workout, really – should be for more than just looking hot! You'll of course look fantastic while also improving your health, strength level and confidence.

