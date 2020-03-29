3 easy hair trends loved by the Kardashians to try right now

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are well known for switching up their hairstyles. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney,Kendall and Kylie love to experiment and try on unusual looks so much that they’ve single-handedly sparked a host of hair trends, just once part of their status as the most famous It girls is the beauty world. In fact, when it comes to hairstyles, there are few cuts and colors that these sisters haven't tried! And one person to thank is one of their go-to hairstylists, Andrew Fitzsimons, who has given away some of the sisters’ beauty secrets - including three trends that they love and how to get the looks yourself.

©@andrewfitzsimons



The stylist shared some tricks that involve a hair iron and hair spray



THE HIGH PONY

Andrew has launched a collection of affordable shampoos, conditioners, hair products, brushes, hair dryers, hair irons and hair accessories in collaboration with retailer Primark. The collection seeks to help us recreate of some of the looks we've seen the sisters wearing, including the oh-so-elegant and famous high ponytail, which helps your cheekbones look on point with a facelift effect.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and her sisters have all worn this iconic high ponytail



In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the hairstylist revealed three tricks for making ponytails look sleek, polished, and neat. First, apply Bounce Strong Hairspray to shape hair and divide it into sections, with the first section divided from ear to ear, to style it upwards to the crown. Then, repeat the process with the other sections, because if you brush all the hair at once, then loose hairs will inevitably escape. Finally, apply hairspray to the brush for a shiny finish.

THE ‘90s CHIN-LENGTH BOB

For the hairstyling professional, who also works with celebrities such as Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, the chin-length bob, inspired by looks of the ‘90s, will be the cut worn the most throughout 2020. Although longer hair has been a hot look for a lot of seasons, Andrew predicts short hair is back – and if you need proof, just check out the Kardashian-Jenners’ embracing of the cut.

©@khloekardashian



According to Andrew, short hair is making a comeback, like these bobs on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner



STATEMENT COLOR, FROM PLATINUM TO RED

As for color, Andrew advises that warm colors will continue to dominate trends, and we’ll continue to see platinum blonds and chunky highlights. Another hot shade: red! The trend that comes around every so often will be back in force in the coming seasons.